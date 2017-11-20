Coun. Jeromy Farkas cries foul over Olympic documents

Councillors are riled up about the Olympics, but the hoopla isn't simply a matter of pride for the Games, it's about the sharing of information on economic risks to Calgary as a host.

On Monday, one rookie councillor stood up during question period to hold administrators to account, demanding answers about why he and other colleagues weren't given full reports commissioned by the city on the risks of an Olympic bid.

"It was reported that City Administration chose not to share two critical reports pertaining to the negative economic impacts of hosting the 2026 Olympic Games because Administration 'did not want to bombard politicians with documents,'" said Farkas. "For the audience watching, to be clear, these are concise, well-supported documents weighing in at 10 pages double-sided."

Those documents haven't been shared with the public, as they're marked confidential.

Farkas said his concern is that with each report on a topic, the risks are watered down and the benefits are more clearly defined.

"I want to hear them out on their rationale on excluding council on this information," said Farkas.

The councillor also felt his questions to administration, particularly about why the reports weren't shared with council in full, and how he legally, as a member of council, could force administration to give him more information at his request.

Kurt Hanson, the general manager of community services, responded to Farkas' question with some background and context about the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee's 5,400 page report and gave that information to administration the report to analyze it. One of the things of concern was that there were academics with concerns on the economic front.

"I'm not an economist, and we wanted to engage professionals that were," said Hanson. "They provided us reports with respect to specifically what they thought was wrong with the methodology."

He said the feedback was summarized and given to councillors on July 31.

Farkas asked a follow-up question on the council floor, but was shut down by Mayor Naheed Nenshi, as it's against the procedural bylaw to include a supplementary question in question period.

"We have no idea what the consequences will be, we need much more study if we are going to go down this road," said Farkas. "I think it's time to cut our losses."

Nenshi said he saw the elusive Olympic documents "ages" ago but knows that they were sent to all members of council on Friday.

"Let's remember that council received 5,400 pages of reports," said Nenshi. "I think administration did a really smart thing, they said 'let's hire skeptics.'"

Nenshi said councillors have given themselves many off ramps and he thinks this is the time to give the Olympics an "on ramp."