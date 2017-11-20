Illustrator creates book out of drawings from refugee camps

Illustrator Nicole Wolf speaks through her pen, and right now she’d like to speak about refugees.

Wolf spent four months abroad, in Turkey, then Lesbos, Greece, offering support and care to refugees through local non-profit groups.

With her sketchbook, she sat down with the people in these camps, drew their portraits and asked them about their stories. She’s collected the various sketchbooks she filled and turned them into a book about her experiences.

One of her more positive portraits is of her friend, a local translator who actually received clearance to leave the camp and receive asylum, but chose to stay to help women and more vulnerable individuals within the compound.

“I asked, ‘where do you find escape?’” Wolf recalled. “He said, “well, I’m a Muslim, I don’t drink, but I find escape by listening to music.’”

In her sketchbook, she drew him listening to music on his phone, almost transcending his own reality.

Further into the sketchbook is a portrait of a young boy Wolf bonded with.

During a riot, however, the boy was killed.

“Someone threw a lit fire into a tent and it exploded. The media called it a cooking accident,” Wolf explained, drawing her finger over the boy’s portrait. “He, his grandmother and sibling were killed in the explosion.

“His family ended up in the refugee camp because his father was a soldier fighting ISIS as a rebel, then they were on the run from ISIS. He was a real jokester, and he would act out his stories of the war and his escape and things like that. This is my little memory of him.”

Wolf felt it was important to document her experiences into images to help people better understand the situation. When you can see someone’s essence captured on paper, it’s easier to communicate that they’re real people, and not an alien entity.

She was drawn to help out in the first place after seeing the rafts of people washing ashore in the news. Lesbos was the same place where the picture of Alan Kurdi was taken, which made headlines around the world.