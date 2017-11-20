Feds send back Alberta government's Springbank dam environmental statement

It appears the federal government needs more information on the environmental impact assessment of the proposed Springbank off-stream reservoir.



According to a letter dated Nov. 16 from the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA), the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the controversial project “does not fully conform to the requirements outlined in the Guidelines for the Preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act…” issued to Alberta Transportation for the Springbank project.

The proposed location of the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir, according to the Alberta government, is 15 kilometres west of Calgary near Springbank Road, north of the Elbow River and east of Highway 22.



It's designed with a diversion channel from the Elbow River to a reservoir with a capacity of 70.2 million cubic metres. When peak floodwaters have passed, the water would be sent back to the Elbow in a controlled release.



It's one of the primary flood mitigation measures planned after the 2013 southern Alberta flooding.

According to Annex 1, which addresses the information required to conform with the EIS, Alberta Transportation provided an executive summary that didn’t have sufficient details for assessors to understand the potential environmental results of the project and any mitigation measures they would take.

The federal government said it would require Alberta to fully revise their submission to address the deficiencies.

It’s music to the ears of those who have long opposed the Springbank dry dam option.

“This has been a rushed project with no consideration to the real and tangible impacts of this expensive, untested and unjust project on landowners and neighbours,” said Ryan Robinson of the group dontdamspringbank.org.

“We are very pleased that CEAA is sending the province back to the drawing board on this report. SR1 is failing more and more every day. The government wants shovels in the ground before an election – their motive is clear.”

The Tsuut’ina Nation has also expressed their opposition to the province’s proposal, pointing to environmental impacts they say it would have on their lands.

Earlier this month, Tsuut’ina Chief Lee Crowchild asked for a “truly objective” environmental impact assessment.

In the CEAA report Annex 1, they said they require a summary of all consultation with “Indigenous groups, the public, government agencies, including a summary of the issues raised and the proponent’s responses.