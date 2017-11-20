Suspect sought in four Calgary knife-point robberies
In each case the man threatened staff before asking that money be put in a bag.
Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to locate a man believed responsible for four knife-point robberies across the city this weekend.
Officers responded to four calls between Nov. 18 at 1:30 a.m. and Nov. 19 to four businesses robbed by a man they said threatened staff with a knife while directing them to put money into a bag.
The four locations include:
• Domino’s Pizza, 14 Richard Way S.W.
• Biz Big Cheese Kensington, 207 – 10 Street N.W.
• Dave’s Liquor, 1540 – 16 Avenue N.W.
• Liquor Depot, 22 Midlake Blouvard S.E.
Police believe it’s the same suspect in all four robberies, and he’s described as Asian, mid-30s, about 5’6” tall. He was wearing a black hat and coat at the time of the robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.