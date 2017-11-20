News / Calgary

Suspect sought in four Calgary knife-point robberies

In each case the man threatened staff before asking that money be put in a bag.

Calgary police are looking for this man, believed to be behind four knifepoint robberies in the city over the weekend.

CCTV / Courtesy Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for this man, believed to be behind four knifepoint robberies in the city over the weekend.

Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to locate a man believed responsible for four knife-point robberies across the city this weekend.

Officers responded to four calls between Nov. 18 at 1:30 a.m. and Nov. 19 to four businesses robbed by a man they said threatened staff with a knife while directing them to put money into a bag.

The four locations include:

• Domino’s Pizza, 14 Richard Way S.W.
• Biz Big Cheese Kensington, 207 – 10 Street N.W.
• Dave’s Liquor, 1540 – 16 Avenue N.W.
• Liquor Depot, 22 Midlake Blouvard S.E.

Calgary police are looking for the public's help to identify this man, whom they believe is connected to four knifepoint robberies in the city.

CCTV / Courtesy Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for the public's help to identify this man, whom they believe is connected to four knifepoint robberies in the city.

Police believe it’s the same suspect in all four robberies, and he’s described as Asian, mid-30s, about 5’6” tall. He was wearing a black hat and coat at the time of the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...