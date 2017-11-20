Teen struck at northwest Calgary intersection
The 14-year-old boy was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital in serious condition
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car in the city’s northwest Monday morning.
Crews were called to the intersection of 54 Street NW and Dalhousie Drive around 7:40 a.m.
The teen was transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious condition.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene and the matter is under investigation.
There is no word if charges will be laid.