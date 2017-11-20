Winter green bin savings pitched by Calgary councillor

Although the program is brand new, with a blanket of white stuff already covering Calgary, one councillor is asking if changes to the green bin program are in order.

On Monday, Coun. Sean Chu used his question period query to quiz administration on why the city's green bins are being picked up on a weekly basis when families struggle to fill them – he's had a large number of emails and complaints about the organics collection program.

"The green bins, during the summer time, are great – people have a lot of yard waste, and stuff," said Chu. "However, now comes the winter and most families cannot even fill a quarter of it every week, but it's still collected every week."

Chu asked if the city's trying to save money, why couldn't they switch collection up in the winter time to a bi-weekly schedule instead of a weekly schedule.

"We know how big the bin is," said Chu. "Why can't we save the money during the wintertime?"

Acting general manager Dan Limacher said it's been a tremendous year of learning for waste and recycling at the City of Calgary.

"First off, there's been tremendous participation, we can see it in the numbers of what's being picked up," said Limacher. "It's a year of learning, your point is very well taken."

He said the idea is something that's on the city's radar and there are other tweaks being looked at to make waste and recycling more efficient.

Limacher added it's the first fall and winter the city has gone through with the composting program, so they will be looking at how to improve the program in the future.