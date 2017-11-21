Alberta Party calls Calgary-Lougheed a 'forgone conclusion'

As political peers gear up to knock the socks off of constituents – and each other – in another Calgary by-election, one party is planning to sit this one out.

On Tuesday, the Alberta Party announced they wouldn't be running in the Calgary-Lougheed by-election in order to direct financial and human resources to their leadership race.

The decision came at a board of directors level and came more than a week after the party's leader, Greg Clark, stepped down to spur a leadership race.

"With the race in Calgary-Lougheed considered to be a foregone conclusion, it is best that we have a successful and well-executed leadership that will have a major impact on the Alberta Party’s long-term success," read the Alberta Party statement.

"This was a difficult decision, and it was one not easily arrived at."

The release suggested in future, the Alberta Party is committed to fielding candidates in every election and every constituency going forward.