Calgary police looking for man wanted on domestic warrants

Darnell Jordan Foster, 30, is wanted for breach of a protection order and robbery

DARNELL JORDAN FOSTER Darnell Jordan Foster, 30, of Calgary, is wanted for breach of a protection order, robbery, intimidation and mischief. Uploaded by: Thomas, Brodie

Calgary police are looking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on warrents connected with domestic offences.

Darnell Jordan Foster, 30, of Calgary, is wanted for breach of a protection order, robbery, intimidation and mischief.

He's described as black, 5’6” tall, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

