No Alberta Party candidate in Calgary byelection; focus instead on leadership

Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark goes door knocking while on the campaign trail in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday, April 27, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

CALGARY — The Alberta Party has decided not to field a candidate in an upcoming Calgary byelection.

The party's board of directors says the race in Calgary Lougheed is a foregone conclusion and it's better for the party to focus its time and resources on its leadership race.

Greg Clark stepped down as leader on Nov. 10, saying a leadership vote was necessary to galvanize support for the party.

It wants to make itself the home for centrist voters who aren't comfortable with the right-of-centre United Conservatives under Jason Kenney or Premier Rachel Notley's New Democrats.

The byelection on Dec. 4 became necessary when United Conservative Dave Rodney stepped down to allow Kenney to run for a seat in the legislature.

The Alberta Party says it plans to field candidates in all 87 constituencies in the 2019 provincial election.

 

