One person taken to hospital after assault outside Shawnessy restaurant

Calgary police say a number of people have been taken into custody after an assault in the city's southwest.

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk with Calgary police said around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 300 block of Shawville Boulevard.

He said a group of people got into a confrontation outside a restaurant, and one person was taken to Foothills Hospital.

Police have located everyone involved.