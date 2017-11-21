One person taken to hospital after assault outside Shawnessy restaurant
Police say a number of people were involved in the assault
Calgary police say a number of people have been taken into custody after an assault in the city's southwest.
Sgt. Duane Lepchuk with Calgary police said around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 300 block of Shawville Boulevard.
He said a group of people got into a confrontation outside a restaurant, and one person was taken to Foothills Hospital.
Police have located everyone involved.
There is no word on any charges.