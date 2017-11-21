Sound familiar? Alberta government waiting on more info before Olympic commitment

While the city's agreed to fork over more cash for an Olympic dream, that flame could easily be extinguished.

On Monday, councillors voted in favour of coughing up $2 million more dollars from the city's rainy day fund to continue the process of preparing for a potential bid.

Last minute, Coun. Shane Keating added a caveat to the money, amending the motion to require a firm commitment from both the federal and provincial level on how much money they would pitch in to create a Bid Corporation.

Until the end of the year, administration has $1 million to spend answering the question: should we bid. But once the new year rolls around the extra $1 million will hinge on overwhelming support from other orders of government.

Much like the Green Line commitment ask, the province was mum on whether or not they would find coin for the city's 2026 Game dreams.

"Sport is an important part of Alberta culture and the province continues to gain international recognition for its ability to successfully host large-scale sporting events, including the Olympic Games," wrote Marion Nader, Press Secretary for the Minister of Culture and Tourism.

"The Government of Alberta has not received official notification or request to support a bid. If and when that happens, we’ll take our time to look through the entire package."

The decision would come down to if a bid is in the best interest of Albertans for the short and long-term, but she said the government hasn't ruled anything out.