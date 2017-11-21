Teen charged with first-degree murder in Marlborough Park assault

A teen has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to a homicide that happened last week in Marlborough Park.

The 16-year-old male was arrested on Nov. 20. Police say they can't identify him under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They also say he's not the same youth who was taken into custody at the scene of the crime. That person was released without charges.

The victim has been identified as Leslie Sun Walk, 15, of Calgary.