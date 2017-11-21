News / Calgary

Teen charged with first-degree murder in Marlborough Park assault

The youth cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit investigates after a teen was stabbed in the early hours of Nov. 15, 2017. The victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

ELIZABETH CAMERON / Calgary Freelance

A teen has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to a homicide that happened last week in Marlborough Park.

The 16-year-old male was arrested on Nov. 20. Police say they can't identify him under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They also say he's not the same youth who was taken into custody at the scene of the crime. That person was released without charges.

The victim has been identified as Leslie Sun Walk, 15, of Calgary.

According to police, the accused and the victim were known to each other and the homicide was not random.

