Victim in fatal domestic stabbing identified by Calgary police

The victim of a fatal stabbing last week has been identified by Calgary police.

Officers were called to a residence on the 1800 block of 39 Street SE just after 12 p.m. on Nov. 15 to reports of a man in medical distress.

They found the victim, now identified as Humberto (Robert) Panameno, 36, dead inside the home – but not before the five responding officers were affected by a lingering cloud of pepper spray.

At the time, police said two children and two adult females in the home were also impacted by the pepper spray and one of the women, suffering from unspecified non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Deibi Francisco Monterroso Salazar on warrants for second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with Panameno's death.