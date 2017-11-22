Alberta Party to hold leadership vote, announce winner in February

CALGARY — The Alberta Party says a leadership vote is to be held Feb. 7 and the winner announced the same day.

The party says the leadership race will mobilize people across the province and build impetus leading up to the next provincial election.

The party first entered the legislature in 2015 when leader Greg Clark won a seat in Calgary.

Clark stepped down as leader on Nov. 10, saying a leadership vote was necessary to galvanize support.

The party wants to make itself the home for centrist voters who aren't comfortable with the right-of-centre United Conservatives under Jason Kenney or Premier Rachel Notley's New Democrats.

The board of directors announced Tuesday that the party won't field a candidate in an upcoming Calgary byelection and plans to instead focus its time and resources on the leadership race.

The byelection on Dec. 4 became necessary when United Conservative Dave Rodney stepped down to allow Kenney to run for a seat in the legislature.