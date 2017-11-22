Calgary police follow crime spree to $1.33 million recovery

Police have laid more than 108 charges after a string of break and enters were linked to a bigger operation targeting vehicle dealerships across the city.

Back in August, officers began investigating three separate crime-sprees where offenders used a stolen vehicle to tow a brand new Mastercraft sport boat off the lot of a business in the 3400 block of 44 Avenue SE. In total, three boats and boat trailers were taken totalling a $638,500 loss for the business.

Digging deeper, police realized the break and enters were related to a number of other similar dealership thefts. In a release, CPS allege thieves were pinching boats by getting access to dealership key boxes.

In total, 17 vehicles valued at more than $1 million were stolen. Police thing the stolen vehicles were being used in gas thefts, property damage and driving offences.

After pinpointing several targets they believed were connected to the crimes police executed several search warrants. One was located in the 5100 block of Maryvale Drive NE, and officers checked two rural properties in Mountain View County and one in Rocky View County with RCMP's help.

What police found was a stockpile worth $1.33 million including 47 stolen vehicles, tools, generators and other household items – the thieves had a taste for recreational toys like boats, trailers, motorcycles, bobcats and ATVs.