Calgary police warn public not to approach alleged poppy box thief
Bobby Joe Miller, 38, is wanted on 12 outstanding warrants
Calgary police are looking for a man wanted on several warrants who allegedly stole a poppy box earlier this month.
Police said at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2017, a box containing an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from a Shoppers Drug Mart located at 8338 18 Street S.E.
Bobby Joe Miller, 38, is wanted on 12 outstanding warrants – 11 are for theft under $5,000 and one is for assault.
Police said the alleged poppy box theft his most recent offence.
Miller is described as 6’1” tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes but police are warning the public not to approach him and contact them instead.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or on www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.
