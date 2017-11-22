Calgary police warn public not to approach alleged poppy box thief

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted on several warrants who allegedly stole a poppy box earlier this month.

Police said at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2017, a box containing an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from a Shoppers Drug Mart located at 8338 18 Street S.E.

Bobby Joe Miller, 38, is wanted on 12 outstanding warrants – 11 are for theft under $5,000 and one is for assault.

Police said the alleged poppy box theft his most recent offence.

Miller is described as 6’1” tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes but police are warning the public not to approach him and contact them instead.