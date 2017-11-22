Calgary's apartments sorting out their trash with new bylaw rules

The city is hoping multi-family residences don’t slip on a banana peel as they roll out new rules for how people sort out their trash.

On Nov. 1, a bylaw requiring multi-family units to compost food and yard waste came into effect. The law was rolled out alongside the city’s own green cart collection program for residential properties.

In surveys the City of Calgary is currently updating, residents in the multi-unit homes were overwhelmingly interested in separating kitchen and other organic waste out from regular garbage.

Complexes with more than 5 or more residential units — an apartment, condo or townhome — need to collect and store food and yard waste separate from garbage and recycling. They need to make sure it’s processed appropriately at a composting facility, and ensure there’s signage on collection containers and give residents information about the program and how to follow the rules in place.

Since the bylaw came into effect the city has fielded more than 90 service request calls to 311, mostly from residents, asking for information about the rules and trying to get their landlords on board.

“If a resident is concerned they don’t have a food and yard waste program in their building we encourage them to talk to their property owner-manager to see if there are plans for something to come into place,” said waste diversion specialist Leanne Michie.

“Or they can contact 311...we work with the property owner or manager to provide education and information to ensure the property has a program in place.”

Gerry Baxter, executive director of the Calgary Residential Rental Association (CRRA), said his members have been aware the obligation to compost is looming and many have prepared programs and are trying to get them online quickly.

“They’re certainly aware the program exists,” Baxter said. “At the community level, the city provided the bins and also provided the kitchen catcher as well — here the city provides nothing ... it all comes at a cost.”

He said when a building owner has a $10 to $15 per door cost with hundreds of units to equip with kitchen catcher bins the cost adds up. But it’s up to each individual landlord to decide when costs would be passed to tenants as rent increases.