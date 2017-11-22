Experts concerned legal cannabis will precede accurate impairment testing

The impacts legal weed will have on employers and their human resource departments, as well as worries about when effective tests for impairment will be available, dominated a discussion panel held by the University of Calgary’s (U of C) School of Public Policy on Wednesday.

As the federal government’s planned date for cannabis legalization approaches, so do the challenges and impacts this new industry – whether policy makers, provinces and municipalities are ready or not.

Lewis Koski, former director of the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, said all signs indicate Alberta is going to be just fine.

“It’s absolutely too early to tell if there are things that have been missed,” Koski told the audience. “But there’s probably more indicators of Alberta being on the right track instead of the wrong track.”

Some of the biggest challenges to stem from legal weed will fall to employers, according to Rachel Moore, Encana’s vice president of human resources.

“Public safety is paramount, and employee safety is part of that,” Moore said. “Obviously this is something of concern – how this is actually implemented on the ground, how we make this work on the drilling rig, in the driver’s cab – because it could potentially be very dangerous if someone’s unfit for work (because they're impaired).”

Updating HR policies and educating employees will be a significant cost to employers too, she added.

When it comes to testing for impairment, whether on the job or behind the wheel, Moore and Koski agreed: the science just isn’t caught up to policy yet.

“There are well-recognized drug screens that test for a wide variety of substances, the challenge for marijuana is that (the tests) indicate usage – it does not indicate (the individual’s) impairment at the time,” Moore said.