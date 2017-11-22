Province drills down on Alberta dental fees

Come New Year’s Day, many Albertans will pay less for their dental care, after the province announced a new dental fee guide.

Not that you’re actually going to sit in the dentist’s chair the morning after ringing in 2018.

The new guide, developed in conjunction with the Alberta Dental Association and College, proposed an 8.5 per cent drop in cost for 60 common dental procedures.

According to the province, Alberta hasn’t had a dental fee guide in more than 20 years and a 2016 review showed that citizens pay more than other provinces for certain dental procedures.

Dentists, however, aren’t obligated to follow the guide, but the province said practitioners in other provinces with fee guides have seen most dentists follow the guides.