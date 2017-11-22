Record amount of fentanyl and meth seized in year-long investigation in Calgary

CALGARY — A year-long investigation into a Calgary-based drug-trafficking network has led to one of Alberta's largest drug seizures.

Enough fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine to cover five tables were displayed today by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

The investigation began in September of last year and seized drugs from 11 Calgary homes allegedly involved in wholesale drug distribution.

There are multiple charges against 11 individuals.

Insp. Patty McCallum says record amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine was recovered, including 15,757 fentanyl pills and 28 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Police also recovered several handguns and $500,000 in cash.