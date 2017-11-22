Weapons, drugs and cash: Calgary police make record seizure

Alberta law enforcement are hailing the recent dismantling of a Calgary-based drug trafficking network as one of Alberta's largest ever narcotics busts.

Project Offshore, a year-long investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Calgary organized crime unit, netted millions in drugs, along with cash and weapons.

As a part of the investigation 11 homes were raided and 11 suspects are now facing more than 125 criminal charges.

More than $4 million in fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine was seized during the bust.

ALERT said the more 15,757 fentanyl pills and 28 kilos of methamphetamine were taken off the street - both record amounts in Alberta.

Here's what else was seized by police:

• 6.7 kilograms of cocaine

• 1.5 kilograms of crack cocaine

• 75 kilograms of cocaine buffing agent

• 3 cocaine conversion labs

• 11 handguns and

• Body armour and various weapons

Police also found $532,232 in cash, two vehicles and has restrained a million-dollar north Calgary mansion they said belongs to Simon Yuen.

More than 120 charges related to drugs, firearms, proceeds of crime, and organized crime have been laid against 11 suspects:

• Jonathan Aaron Bejo, a 25-year-old man from Calgary (8 charges);

• Guan Chen, a 27-year-old man from Calgary (21 charges);

• Jia Nan Chen, a 29-year-old woman from Calgary (9 charges);

• Danny Ho Ming Chui, a 36-year-old man from Calgary (9 charges);

• Hue Thi “Kim” Do, a 39-year-old woman from Calgary (1 charge);

• Behnam Fayaz, a 31-year-old man from Calgary (31 charges);

• Jamal Mohamud, a 29-year-old man from Calgary (15 charges);

• Chang Yong Yun, a 37-year-old man from Calgary (11 charges);

• Lanssa Yousuf, a 28-year-old woman from Calgary (12 charges);

• Simon Sui-Sang Yuen, a 34-year-old man from Calgary (9 charges); and

• Jian Nan Zhao, a 28-year-old man from Calgary (1 charge).