Weapons, drugs and cash: Calgary police make record seizure
More than $4 million in illicit drugs snatched in wholesale drug operation, ALERT said.
Alberta law enforcement are hailing the recent dismantling of a Calgary-based drug trafficking network as one of Alberta's largest ever narcotics busts.
Project Offshore, a year-long investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Calgary organized crime unit, netted millions in drugs, along with cash and weapons.
As a part of the investigation 11 homes were raided and 11 suspects are now facing more than 125 criminal charges.
More than $4 million in fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine was seized during the bust.
ALERT said the more 15,757 fentanyl pills and 28 kilos of methamphetamine were taken off the street - both record amounts in Alberta.
Here's what else was seized by police:
• 6.7 kilograms of cocaine
• 1.5 kilograms of crack cocaine
• 75 kilograms of cocaine buffing agent
• 3 cocaine conversion labs
• 11 handguns and
• Body armour and various weapons
Police also found $532,232 in cash, two vehicles and has restrained a million-dollar north Calgary mansion they said belongs to Simon Yuen.
More than 120 charges related to drugs, firearms, proceeds of crime, and organized crime have been laid against 11 suspects:
• Jonathan Aaron Bejo, a 25-year-old man from Calgary (8 charges);
• Guan Chen, a 27-year-old man from Calgary (21 charges);
• Jia Nan Chen, a 29-year-old woman from Calgary (9 charges);
• Danny Ho Ming Chui, a 36-year-old man from Calgary (9 charges);
• Hue Thi “Kim” Do, a 39-year-old woman from Calgary (1 charge);
• Behnam Fayaz, a 31-year-old man from Calgary (31 charges);
• Jamal Mohamud, a 29-year-old man from Calgary (15 charges);
• Chang Yong Yun, a 37-year-old man from Calgary (11 charges);
• Lanssa Yousuf, a 28-year-old woman from Calgary (12 charges);
• Simon Sui-Sang Yuen, a 34-year-old man from Calgary (9 charges); and
• Jian Nan Zhao, a 28-year-old man from Calgary (1 charge).
Yuen, Mohamud and Jia Chen have not been located to date. Warrants have been issued for their arrest, and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).