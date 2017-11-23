Alberta Government to look into date rape drug testing

The Government of Alberta is pledging to continue examining more effective ways to test for date rape drugs as several women in Calgary came forward to Metro with their stories.

On Thursday, Metro reported Calgary women looking to be tested for GHB or other club drug substances felt let down by the procedures in place to help them after they suspected more than just a hangover after a night of drinking.

One woman, who had blacked out and was told by friends a man was touching her and kissing her in a downtown bar, later went to hospital for help. She felt discouraged when she learned toxicology testing wasn't done on site, and she'd need a referral to look into whether or not the drug was in her system.

Since the report, the Alberta government responded with a message of support, again underscoring that women should live free from the fear, threat or experience of sexual and domestic violence.

"We are committed to supporting anyone who believes they may be a victim of sexual assault," said Brent Wittmeier, press secretary for the minister of Health.

"Because common 'date rape' drugs are metabolized in less than four hours, they present a particular challenge for effective testing. Alberta Health is continually looking at improved technologies approved by Health Canada and will prioritize any testing that supports victims of sexual assault."

The Government of Alberta has worked on provincial guidelines for sex assault cases to keep investigations throughout the province consistent and for investigators to have standardized training. Over three years, the province has also invested $800,000 to fund the #IBelieveYou campaign.

Although the women who presented at the emergency room were offered information about where they could have toxicology reports done, and offered support through the Calgary Sexual Assault Response Team (CSART), if they suspected assault occurred, a local advocacy group says more can should done to help women.

"I would agree that the provincial government has done a lot to support survivors of sexual assault, but that does not mean that there isn't a lot more work to do," said Society for the Advocacy of Safer Spaces co-founder Veronica Lawrence.

"I can only speak anecdotally, but cases of women's drinks being spiked in bars are much more common than any of us want to believe."

She said testing for date rape drugs is crucial, so women can confidently report incidents to police, and preventing sexual assaults in bars and nightclubs needs to be more highly prioritized.