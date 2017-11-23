Calgary apartment building evacuated due to structural concerns

An apartment building in northwest Calgary was rapidly evacuated on Thursday due to concerns about its structural integrity.

Calgary police said the fire department called them to assist at the scene on 10 St NW, right in the heart of Kensington, shortly before 5 p.m.

Wayne Brown with the City of Calgary told reporters the landlord had hired a professional engineer to examine potential structural issues with the building's balconies, but upon further investigation, more concerns were found.

"We thought it was prudent to evacuate the building under the circumstances," Brown said.