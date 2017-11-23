Calgary mom hopes son's DNA will unlock cancer cures for others
The Terry Fox PROFYLE project is sequencing tumour samples on a molecular level to develop new treatments
Dale Zukowski takes comfort in the fact her 16-year-old son Joel, who died in 2015 from medulloblastoma – a pediatric brain cancer – may provide the key to someone else’s cure.
Samples of Joel’s cancerous cells are aiding a pan-Canadian project providing precision treatment for hard-to-treat paediatric cancers by sequencing tumour samples on a molecular level.
Every year in Alberta, about 190 children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer, according to the Kids Cancer Foundation of Alberta.
“It makes me feel like Joel’s legacy is living on, and he’s contributing to science – even though he’s not alive anymore,” Zukowski told Metro. “Hopefully what they discover from his cancer cells, and hopefully the new treatments they can develop, will help kids in the future live longer lives.”
Terry Fox PROFYLE, short for Precision Oncology for Young People, is a partnership between more than 30 pediatric cancer research and funding organizations that has so far raised $16.4 million, including $5 million from the Terry Fox Research Institute, to molecularly-profile the tumours of these patients.
University of Calgary clinician-researchers Dr. Victor Lewis and Dr. Jennifer Chan will co-lead the research project's post in Calgary.
“We now know brain cancers in adults are not the same cancers that develop in children,” said Chan, the Kids Cancer Care chair of pediatric oncology at U of C.
“While the tumours may appear the same to the naked eye, and even under the microscope – at the molecular level, they are very different, and that means we need to develop new treatment protocols for kids,” she explained.
