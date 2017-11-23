Calgary police lay 76 charges in multiple street-level drug trafficking investigations

Five people are facing a slew of charges related to street-level drug trafficking activity that was uncovered through three separate Calgary Police Service (CPS) Strategic Enforcement Unit investigations.

Police said Thursday a number of different drugs were being trafficked, but methamphetamine was the most common in all three cases. A total of 76 charges have been laid.

The first investigation began in August of this year and concluded when Ross Michael Darr, 25, of Calgary, was arrested on Nov. 7, according to CPS. He is charged with nine drug-related charges and nine breaches of conditions.

The second investigation, which began in September, was sparked by information police received from the public.

A suspect was identified and a residence in the 1600 block of 37 Avenue NW, where officers suspected drugs were being trafficked from, was searched on Nov. 9, with assistance from the CPS Tactical Unit.

Police said six people were found inside the residence and taken into custody – two were later released, one was transported to the Calgary Remand Centre for an outstanding warrant, and three were charged in relation to the investigation and evidence that was seized from the residence, including a stolen prescription pad, 800 various prescription pills that weren't prescribed to any of the accused, and 4.2 grams of fentanyl.

Ronald James Chacun, 45, Lydia Nitschke, 22, and Shanda Higgens, 33 – all of Calgary – are facing 54 drug and weapons-related charges in addition to 20 charges for unrelated warrants.

The final investigation began with a drug complaint to police on Aug. 17, 2017, about an apartment in the 1100 block of 12 Avenue SW.

When officers arrived, a noticeable amount of drugs and money were in plain view, according to the release, which said the residence was contained and later, a search warrant executed.

A money counter, scales, 478.5 grams of methamphetamine and ammunition were some of the items seized in the search.