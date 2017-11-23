What Calgary will do with the $1M it's now spending on Olympic work

Staff, ads, office space, travel and more engagement with Calgarians – that's what $1 million or maybe $2 million will get the city in its continued track toward an Olympic bid decision.

On Monday, councillors padded the city's Olympic dreams with another $2 million dollar injection – with a $1 million contingent on support to create a Bid Corporation from the federal and provincial government.

The corporation could cost the city between $25 and $30 million.

Now, the work has really begun for the city's bureaucrats in charge of furthering the 2026 Games question: OK, it's feasible for Calgary to bid, but is it prudent.

Kyle Ripley, sponsor of Calgary's Olympic bid and director of Calgary Recreation told Metro his tight-knit group have been doing their Winter Games homework as "side of the desk" work. But the injection of cash will give them the funding required to hire staff, consult with Calgarians and create a cultural vision the feds and province can hang their hat on.

"Really what the money is going to be used for is to initiate the BidCo and advance the bid design and bid development," Ripley said. "Primarily it's around staffing ... if Calgary's serious about this bid and serious about being successful in the bid, the project needs additional resources."

He said in conversations with Vancouver's Olympic group they had 32 full-time staff handy – and the City of Calgary hasn't been able to make that kind of commitment, there's only a couple of staff on the file.

Council and the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) left administration with five questions to look into, and Ripley suggested answering those would take more focus than the resources at hand.

Coun. Jeff Davison said from his seat the investment is warranted and will help councillors make the best decision possible on whether or not the city should move forward with a bid.

"If we're going to take it seriously and get it moving we need to allocate resources to make that happen," said Davison. "We've got to basically put the deal together now and part of that is working to get the provincial and federal governments committed."

He said getting commitments like that is going to take resources, but he's not sure administration will spend the full million to get there.