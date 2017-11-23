'I didn't get help:' Calgary woman looks for answers after suspected date rape dose

She remembers taking a sip of beer at Last Best – then blackness – before coming to and flipping through the frantic messages from family and friends asking if she's OK.

It didn't occur to her until a friend mentioned it: she may have been drugged.

"I like to protect myself so it was really the first time I felt I wasn't able to take care of myself," Samantha Neufeld-Worley said.

And from her friend's account, she couldn't. Catherine Armour who has seen Neufeld drink countless times before watched her friend turn from a woman catching up with friends to a blob barely able to hold herself up while the man she was now alone with was touching her thighs, and holding her face close to his while he kissed her.

"He was trying to get her to go with him somewhere ... I wouldn't let him take her," Armour said. "I've never seen her like that."

Armour said Neufeld-Worley, who used to work at Last Best, would never let her guard down professionally in front of her peers that way normally.

Going to the hospital Neufeld-Worley was looking for answers, trying to gear up enough information to confront the man she believes could have drugged her and, from all accounts, was trying to take her home when she was in no condition to consent. She feels accusing someone of sexual assault is a serious endeavour and she wanted to know if there were drugs in her system.

But that's where she feels she was let down.

"I got treated better when I had food poisoning, you know?" Neufeld-Worley said. "I felt like I didn't get help when I needed it."

The nurse she spoke to at Sheldon Chumir told her the hospital doesn't do drug testing, and that she'd have to find a lab and pay for the work herself or go to the police. The nurse also told her, after checking with doctors, that date rape drugs leave the system incredibly quickly, and testing for them probably wouldn't yield results.

Dr. Michael Spady, Zone Clinical Department Head, Department of Family Medicine, Calgary Zone, Alberta Health Services told Metro if you suspect you've been slipped a date rape drug and show up at urgent care you're given information and appropriate referrals as needed, which would include options for reporting to police.

"If a patient suspects they are a victim of a sexual assault, AHS provides assistance through the Calgary Sexual Assault Response Team (CSART)," Spady said. "CSART is a team of registered nurses, doctors and crisis counsellors who offer medical treatment, emotional support and education about options for care and reporting for people who have been sexually assaulted in the past four days."

The hospital experience left Neufeld-Worley unsure how to proceed. She hasn't filed a police report, and although she knows it's the right step to take, the process so far left her discouraged.

After the hospital, Neufeld-Worley returned home and shared her experience online – and that's when she realized her situation wasn't unique.

One of the many women who came forward after her social media post agreed to talk to Metro about an eerily similar set of events.

Monica Howlett also went to the hospital looking for help and to be treated. She was at a Christmas party and after spending her two drink tickets doesn't remember much else. At the hospital, she was told the same by nurses, but also was quizzed on her alcohol and substance use.

"I was shamed, and felt judged," Howlett said. She also left the hospital feeling worse than when she came in.

After hearing from other women, and talking to friends and support groups, Neufeld-Worley believes there's something inherently wrong with the system, and hopes her story can open up a conversation about how to better help people who find themselves in her situation – because she believes it's prevalent.