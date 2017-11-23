News / Calgary

Snow way! Medicine Hat golf course opens for Chinook-driven business

Nine holes are open at Desert Blume in the southern Alberta city

Desert Blume golf course in Medicine Hat is taking advantage of the recent warm weather by opening 9 holes for people to get out and play.

Twitter / Rob D'Ippolito

Though the Chinook winds might play havoc with your slice or pull hook, if you’re itching to get in a game of golf, there’s a place in Alberta you can bring out the sticks.

Only while the luxurious weather lasts, of course.

And while the birdies may have flown south for the winter, it sounds like they stopped for a bit at the Desert Blume golf course in Medicine Hat.

As of 1 p.m. today, Desert Blume golf is opening 9 holes for people to come out and knock the ball around.

Two caveats: They're on temporary greens and it's walk only, according to the course’s Twitter account.

In return, you only have to pay $20.

And, weather dependent, they’ll stay open until Sunday.

