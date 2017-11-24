'It's tough:' Charitable bus towed after Calgary Parking Authority assumed abandoned

Care Cuts had a new ride and was ready to bring fresh salon services to the city's needy when it hit a $970 bump in the road.

Misty Wind Shingoose was on her way back from vacation when she got the call while waiting for a connecting flight. Her new replacement bus, that she'd spent a year refinishing to get road-ready, was towed to the Calgary Parking Authority impound lot, despite her friends and family's best efforts to keep their eye on her treasured wheels.

Care Cuts provides support to the city's homeless primarily through free haircuts, but also provides much-needed clothes to clientele.

"It's tough because you use your own two hands to build something, you put in a lot of time and effort...and then one day it disappears," Shingoose said.

When she found out the bus was missing and had been towed to the CPA impound, she went to the airport's Starbucks and cried until it was time to board her flight home to Calgary.

The bus used to be parked up against the garage in her Deer Ridge rental home, but her landlord needed it moved to work on the siding. So, her wheels had to be parked on the street.

Shingoose said she made sure to register the vehicle and display paperwork on the dash because, although it looks like a sleeper, it's a passenger vehicle.

But the parking authority was watching and Shingoose was told after a seven-day period of chalking the wheels and putting a 72-hour warning sticker on the motor vehicle, it was towed for being abandoned. But she's skeptical there was any warning issued, as her helpers looking after the bus didn't see any.

Metro reached out to the Calgary Parking Authority weren't able to comment on the case specifically.

"People from the house would have seen the seizure notice on the bus, and I have roommates that park right out front behind the bus, and my brother checking the bus regularly," she said.

"He saw some footprints leading up to the bus the day before, so they checked on it to make sure nobody was going to vandalize or sleep in it."

She's filed an appeal with the CPA, but if faced with the hefty fine that's inching up $30 every day her vehicle sits on the city lot, she estimates it will take years before she's able to get back on the road – and she was just one repair away from kicking off her favourite time to give back.

"We would have been ready to go for our first haircuts, we would have been ready to go before Christmas," Shingoose said.