Stabbed his ex 75 times: Calgary man found guilty of second-degree murder

CALGARY — A 33-year-old Calgary man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former common-law partner.

The jury reached its verdict in the trial of Kevin Rubletz on Wednesday night following about eight hours of deliberation.

Jessica Rae Newman was found dead in May 2015 just outside the city of Airdrie.

The 24-year-old woman was reported missing following her March 10, 2015, shift at a business in Calgary.

Her disappearance came one day before a hearing was to be held over the custody of the son Rubletz and Newman shared.

During the trial, the Crown said Newman had been stabbed 75 times in a vehicle after being picked up from work.

Newman's mother, Rhonda Stewart, said she will struggle with the loss of her daughter forever but was relieved to hear the verdict.

"I’m glad they saw through his lies and I’m glad the Crown did a great job," said Stewart. "I’m glad it’s coming to a close, but I’m never going to be satisfied that he’ll get what he deserves."

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but Rubletz’s parole eligibility remains in question.

"We’re intending to bring two charter arguments with respect to the delay that it took to get to this trial," said Brendan Miller, a member of Rubletz’s defence.

"We’re looking to have lower parole eligibility for that and, as well, there’s been some issues with his treatment in remand, including being attacked several times and stabbed."

A date for sentencing is to be determined on Jan. 12.