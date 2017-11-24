News / Calgary

Wake up Calgary! Stunning sunrise has shutterbugs shooting

Hundreds of Calgarians posted to social media after a brilliant morning sunrise in Calgary Friday.

This one captured the sunrise over Mahogany Lake in southeast Calgary.

Twitter @attila_thefun

It’s Friday (Black Friday at that) and sometimes we just need that little pick me up to heave us into a relaxing weekend.

Well, Calgary and area sure got one this morning with a brilliant sunrise, captured in pictures by hundreds of Calgarians.

We’ve put together a selection of photos from Twitter so you can enjoy them all in one place.

That’s right… your morning pick me up all in one place.

This one from Dena Barmas shot overlooking Chinook Centre in the city's southwest.

Dena Barmas @denabarmas

Carly Schmidt captured this amazing skyline photo of Calgary's sunrise.

Carly Schmidt @carly_birdy

Okotoks resident Troy Bourque got in the photo fun with this great shot.

Troy Bourque @troyvet

This one captures the contrast of the brilliant morning sun with the clouds.

Karen Preddy @preddyk2

The Peace Bridge never looked better in this shot from Chris Ratzlaff.

@ratzlaff and @PrairieChasers

Here's a beaut from Kara Oosterhuis!

@KaraOosterhuis

How about this downtown shot from Morgan Melnyk!

@MorganMelnyk

Nothing better than a river sunrise shot. This one from Dixon Cordell is fantastic!

@dixoncordell

