Airdrie RCMP ask public for help identifying gas-and-dash suspect
The truck the man was driving had a Quebec license plate
Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a recent gas-and-dash.
RCMP said a man was observed filling up a grey, 4-door Ram truck at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 16 before taking off without paying.
It had a Quebec license plate – P31 JMD – according to RCMP.
A news release did not specify where the theft took place other than the Airdrie area.
RCMP described the suspect as a black male, aged 25 to 30 years old and approximately 5'10", with short black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on this crime is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 (ask for Constable Jean-Olivier Raymond) or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.