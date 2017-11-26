News / Calgary

Airdrie RCMP ask public for help identifying gas-and-dash suspect

The truck the man was driving had a Quebec license plate

Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a recent gas-and-dash.

RCMP said a man was observed filling up a grey, 4-door Ram truck at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 16 before taking off without paying.

It had a Quebec license plate – P31 JMD – according to RCMP.

A news release did not specify where the theft took place other than the Airdrie area.

RCMP described the suspect as a black male, aged 25 to 30 years old and approximately 5'10", with short black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on this crime is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 (ask for Constable Jean-Olivier Raymond) or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.

