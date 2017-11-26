Calgary Parking Authority waives fees for charitable haircuts bus

It was a close shave, but it looks like Care Cuts will be back on the road just in time for the holidays.

Misty Wind Shingoose, who spends her Sundays downtown giving out haircuts to Calgarians in need, was dismayed to learn her bus-turned-barbershop had been towed by the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) because it had been assumed abandoned.

Metro first reported on Nov. 24 that Shingoose was on her way back from a vacation last week when she got some bad news.

The bus is usually parked against the garage of her home, but Shingoose said her landlord needed it moved to do some work – thus, it was parked on the street, where it was eventually towed.

It would cost at least $970 in fees to get the vehicle out of the CPA’s impound lot.

According to the parking service’s Twitter account, those fees have now been waived.

“We assessed this specific situation, and given the circumstances, we have waived all fees as a donation and returned the vehicle,” the CPA said on Saturday in response to a tweet from a user upset about Shingoose’s predicament.

The Care Cuts bus 2.0 (Shingoose started in a van but had spent a year refinishing the bus to get it road-ready) was also returned.

“There were super, super tears of joy yesterday when I came home and saw the bus,” Shingoose told Metro on Sunday.

She was planning to head down to the city lot on Sunday to sort out the financial side of things and said she hadn’t yet heard the news from the CPA.

“Wow…This would be the first time I’m hearing about it, I’m not really on Twitter much,” Shingoose said. “But thats pretty amazing to hear.”

However, she’s still disappointed in the way things unfolded – Shingoose said last week no one who was checking on the bus while she was away saw any written notices or warnings from the CPA.

“It’s still a little concerning, the way they took the bus, because there wasn't a 72 hour sticker on it in the three days leading up to (the tow),” Shingoose said. “We’re exceptionally ecstatic we’ve gotten our bus back, but we’d like to further investigate.”