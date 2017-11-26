News / Calgary

PHOTOS: Argos come from behind to defeat Stampeders in Grey Cup

Toronto defeats Calgary in 27-24 victory in a snowy Ottawa

Toronto Argonauts celebrate their Grey Cup win against the Calgary Stampeders during the 105th Grey Cup Championships, Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa, ON. The Argonauts won 27-24.

Toronto Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu celebrates his winning field goal against the Calgary Stampeders during the 105th Grey Cup Championships, Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa, ON. The Argonauts won 27-24.

Calgary Stampeders Kamar Jorden makes a catch in the final minutes against the Toronto Argonauts during the 105th Grey Cup Championships, Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa, ON. The Argonauts won 27-24.

Toronto Argonauts General Manager Jim Popp celebrates with Argos Grey Cup win during the 105th Grey Cup Championships, Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa, ON. The Argonauts won 27-24.

Calgary Stampeders Jerome Messam tip-toes in for a touch down against the Toronto Argonauts during the 105th Grey Cup Championships, Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa, ON. The Argonauts won 27-24.

Calgary Stampeders Bo Levi Mitchell is tackled by the Toronto Argonauts during the 105th Grey Cup Championships, Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa, ON.

Toronto Argonauts head coach Marc Trestman has Gatorade dumped on him after winning the 105th Grey Cup Championships against the Calgary Stampeders, Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa, ON. The Argonauts won 27-24.

