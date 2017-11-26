Two people in hospital after separate incidents in Calgary’s downtown core

First responders in the downtown core were attening to a stabbing in Calgary’s downtown core on Saturday night when a man was struck by a CTrain just one block away.

EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said a man with a ‘traumatic injury’ was taken to Foothills hospital from the 600 block of Macleod Trail SE in serious but stable condition.

Crews were called to the scene at approximately 8 p.m.

As first responders were dealing with that situation, a man was struck by a train on the LRT tracks near City Hall station.