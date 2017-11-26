Two people in hospital after separate incidents in Calgary’s downtown core
One man was struck by a CTrain as first responders were attending another call nearby
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
First responders in the downtown core were attening to a stabbing in Calgary’s downtown core on Saturday night when a man was struck by a CTrain just one block away.
EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said a man with a ‘traumatic injury’ was taken to Foothills hospital from the 600 block of Macleod Trail SE in serious but stable condition.
Crews were called to the scene at approximately 8 p.m.
As first responders were dealing with that situation, a man was struck by a train on the LRT tracks near City Hall station.
Brideaux said he was transported to hospital in critical, life threatening condition and it’s unclear what happened before the man was struck.