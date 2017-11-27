Alberta reports nearly two deaths daily from opioid overdoses

The number Albertans dying in the opioid crisis shows no signs of slowing down – in fact, the deaths have nearly doubled year-over-year.

In 2017, there have been 482 accidental drug overdose deaths related to an opioid, according to the province's most recent data, released Monday.

At this point last year, there were 346 accidental drug overdose deaths related to an opioid – that's a 40 per cent increase in 2017.

The majority of those deaths were in Calgary and Edmonton, and 81 per cent of deaths occurred in larger urban cities inluding Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

On average, that means 1.8 individuals are dying every day in Alberta as a result of an accidental drug overdose, related to an opioid.