Calgary police want to bring 'Coffee with a Cop' events to more communities

You don't have to commit a crime to get a face-to-face meeting with Calgary police – turns out, all you have to do is order a cup of joe.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Public Affairs Unit has hosted three 'Coffee with a Cop' events – one in Killarney, Victoria Park, and Falconridge – and the opportunity to pick an officer's brain or ask questions about those gosh-darn neighbours who just won't turn their music down is proving popular with Calgarians.

"We think so far it’s a very large success, we’re definitely going to continue on with it," said CPS Sgt. Lon Brewster.

The first coffee shop meet-up in Calgary was within his stomping grounds, in District 5, but there are similar programs in Edmonton, Regina and Toronto.

“A lot of the times, communities don't really know how to access police officers, other than calling us for service," Brewster said. "It’s a gap that I’m really glad was identified, because it does give the average person the chance to meet us."

There's no agenda or pre-planned speaking points – just conversations, although some people bring lists of questions they want to ask. Often, people simply want to meet the people patrolling their streets.

“For the two hours we're there, every officer has multiple people sitting with them at any given time,” Brewster said. "Often, people are concerned about what’s happening in their community at that given time, but we also get questions about neighbours playing loud music and things like that."

CPS has set up a partnership with McDonald's Canada and Starbucks to host and spread the word about the meet-ups, but Brewster said they'd like to hear from local coffee shops who are interested in hosting one.