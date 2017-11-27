News / Calgary

Commuters caught in pepper spray aftermath at Crowfoot LRT: Calgary police

A fight broke out on the platform of the station this afternoon

EMS attended the scene but no one was seriously injured.

METRO FILE

EMS attended the scene but no one was seriously injured.

Several commuters were caught in a cloud of pepper spray on their way home Monday.

Act. Detective Martin Taylor with the Calgary Police Service said a fight broke out on the platform of Crowfoot LRT station at approximately 3:10 p.m. and pepper spray was deployed.

EMS attended the scene but no one impacted by the spray required a trip to the hospital.

The person who unleashed the pepper spray apparently got on a train and left the scene, according to Taylor, who said police are reviewing CCTV footage to get a description of the suspect.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...