Commuters caught in pepper spray aftermath at Crowfoot LRT: Calgary police
A fight broke out on the platform of the station this afternoon
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Several commuters were caught in a cloud of pepper spray on their way home Monday.
Act. Detective Martin Taylor with the Calgary Police Service said a fight broke out on the platform of Crowfoot LRT station at approximately 3:10 p.m. and pepper spray was deployed.
EMS attended the scene but no one impacted by the spray required a trip to the hospital.
The person who unleashed the pepper spray apparently got on a train and left the scene, according to Taylor, who said police are reviewing CCTV footage to get a description of the suspect.