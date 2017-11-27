Dead dog found behind dumpster in Calgary

Investigators are hoping to identify a dog owner who left a dead Boston Terrier behind a dumpster in northeast Calgary.

On Oct. 27, at about 3 p.m., Calgary Humane officials found a dead, neutered, male terrier in a travel carrier near a hotel in Vista Heights.

Surveillance video shows a unidentified person driving into the hotel parking lot, taking a kennel out of the vehicle’s trunk and placing it behind the large dumpster.

They were driving an older model four-door sedan, in a light tan or gold colour.

Examiners found the senior dog suffered from severe, chronic medical problems that would not have gone unnoticed.

Calgary Humane said the investigation has hit a dead end and are seeking public information about the identity of the dog and its owner.

“The degree of neglect suffered by this dog prior to its death is criminal in nature,” said Brad Nichols, senior manager with Cruelty Investigations.