'I don't like it:' City budget pitches lowering satisfaction and service targets

As the city snips services, transit hours and maintenance, administrators pitched lowering council-approved performance measures to save face.

Within the budget documents, the City of Calgary administrators were asking council to change some of their performance measures as services are cut to combat citizens' expectations. Some of the measures they pitched lowering included citizen satisfaction with pathways, a number of transit-related measures and some lower expectations for transparency and customer service.

But Mayor Naheed Nenshi isn't sure switching up performance measures when there's a difficult budget ahead, with some service cut decisions, is the wisest choice.

"I don't like that," said Nenshi. "If the decisions that council is making is causing us not to hit our targets, we have to own up to that – not just change the targets."

The mayor said he was surprised to see those change in the budget package, and he's looking forward to a discussion about it with administration.