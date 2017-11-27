Two pedestrians struck by vehicles during morning commute: Calgary EMS
One incident occurred in the northwest and the other was downtown
Two people were struck by vehicles on their Monday morning commute in separate incidents, according to Calgary police.
Sgt. Duane Lepchuk said the first collision happened in the downtown core at 7 Avenue and 1 Street SW at approximately 6:30 a.m.
A man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, possibly suffering from a broken leg, Lepchuk said.
Later in the morning, just before 8 a.m., a 14 year old was struck at the intersection of John Laurie Boulevard and Arbour Lake Drive NW.
They were not seriously injured and didn't need to go to the hospital, according to EMS.
Lepchuk said both drivers remained at the scenes.
