$20,000 art project in Calgary allegedely plagiarized photos

A little amusing, but mostly unacceptable – a British comedian is calling out the artist behind a Calgary art installation that appears to have used her photograph, among others, without consent.

Snapshots is a series of six-by-seven feet Polaroids posted under the 4 Street SW underpass. Each Polaroid features a blurred out picture and phrase.

Artist Derek Michael Besant told another news outlet in a 2015 interview that the photos and quotes are from people who met and recorded around the underpass.

Metro reached out to Besant on Monday night, but hadn't yet received a reply.

Comedian Bisha Ali took to Twitter once a Canadian friend sent her a photo of the installation, to say one of them looked like a blurred out version of her headshot.

“He has used that picture of me and passed it off as a photograph he has taken for his installation of people who use the underpass” she told Metro. “He has also used photographs of other UK based comedians without their consent/knowledge.

“I also doubted myself - maybe Calgary is a city full of dopplegangers?”

Isabelle Adam, producer with Comedy Club 4 Kids, another UK organization, said she matched 12 of the 20 photographs to the brochure for the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“This is extremely disingenuous, and disrespectful too, to both the comics and the photographers but also to the people of Calgary, who have been passing these walls for two years thinking they were represented, and celebrated,” Adam said.

According to the City of Calgary website, the public art budget for this piece was $20,000.

“$20,000 seems like a lot of money for a piece that uses other peoples’ images, un-credited,” Adam added.