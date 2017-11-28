Calgary Fire Department responding to multi-residential blaze in Sage Hill

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) battled a residential fire in the neighbourhood of Sage Hill Tuesday.

Carol Henke with the CFD said at least two homes were impacted by the blaze, which was put out shortly after 12 p.m.

No injuries have been reported but few details are available.

Earlier on Tuesday, an industrial machining business in northeast Calgary was evacuated on after an employee discovered a fire at the back of the building.

Henke said the call came in just after 9 a.m. from a business in the 3300 block of 23 Street NE.

Approximately 40 employees were evacuated and no injuries were reported, but the original call was upgraded to a three-alarm fire to divert more resources to the scene.

“Due to the chemicals the business uses on a day to day basis, it was upgraded due to the potential risks,” Henke said.