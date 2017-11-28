Calgary mayor says opioid approach must be multi-faceted

The response to the opioid crisis needs to be a multi-faceted one, Calgary’s mayor Naheed Nenshi said in response to a devastating report released by the province yesterday.

The province reports there have been 482 accidental drug overdose deaths related to an opioid this year – an average of 1.8 deaths every day.

At this time in 2016, there had been 346 accidental drug overdose deaths related to an opioid – that's a 40 per cent increase this year compared to last.

“We lose more people every year to opioid overdoses than we lose to car accidents and violent crime combined,” Nenshi told reporters at city hall.

“This is something that’s affecting families in every area of this city.”

The mayor said all levels of government need to focus on four areas to tackle the crisis: prevention, enforcement, treatment for addiction and mental health issues, and harm reduction.

“I was happy to see some more money going towards treatment recently, and of course we’ve opened the harm reduction site at the Sheldon M. Chumir centre and apparently that’s going very well and has saved a number of lives already,” Nenshi said.

“Our ultimate goal has to be to keep people alive and help them get better.”

He said the city can contribute by making sure it invests in social programs that help people with addictions, advocating for more funding to be directed to the crisis and making sure land use zoning bylaws don’t get in the way of new treatment facilities.