Calgary police shopping for less-lethal launcher systems

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is in the midst of purchasing 82 less-lethal weapons and munitions that they say will give front-line officers more options to resolve difficult situations.

The two-year plan outlined at the Calgary Police Commission’s (CPC) November meeting will see 160 patrol officers trained on the systems – roughly 20 officers and 10 devices per district – when all is said and done.

Staff Sgt. Jason Bobrowich told the CPC the force wants to have six of the systems operational by the end of next year.

“This is more than just implementing a less-lethal use-of-force tool, this is about decision making and creating a multi-layered incident command,” Bobrowich said.

Their goal is to have 80 officers trained to use the devices by the end of next year.

“By Stampede 2018, we want 40 trained officers on the street with the deployed system,” he told the CPC.

There were 10 police-involved shootings in 2016, five of which were fatal.

Earlier this year, Chief Const. Roger Chaffin announced independent use-of-force review (expected to take roughly a year to complete) to look at CPS’ policies, procedures, practices, training, equipment and overall culture in relation to the use of lethal force.

More specifics about the upcoming less-lethal option will be available after the procurement is complete, Chaffin said Tuesday, because they don’t want to bias the process.

“The munitions we’re talking about … these are not trivialized weapons – you use them in very difficult and dangerous situations,” Chaffin said when asked what details he could provide. “Used well, they are safe, but they are a high-impact weapons.”

He emphasized they are not meant to replace lethal force, but provide another option to officers for a non-lethal resolution.

The cost of the project is estimated at $360,000.

Calgary Police Association president Les Kaminski said he’s concerned front-line officers will feel pressure not to use lethal force, even if they don’t have the option to use one of the less-lethal devices, as an incident unfolds – possibly putting them at greater risk.