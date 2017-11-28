DeliverUs (fried food on the UofC campus)

Eating on the University of Calgary campus just got a lot more comfortable – a new app will deliver food from MacEwan Hall straight to a student’s location.

Called DeliverUs, it’s like UberEats but on a micro scale.

Engineering student Pouyan Shojaei actually came up with it for a class assignment, where students were asked to turn an every day challenge into a business venture.

“One of the challenges I face, Mac Hall – the main food area – is really far from every other location (on campus),” Shojaei explained. “Every time I want food or a coffee, I have to walk all that way. If there was a solution or service that provided deliveries, I would certainly use it.”

But there wasn’t a solution at the time – so Shojaei decided to make one, with the help of his friend and fellow student Jason Meng.

They partnered with vendors in the MacEwan Hall food court, like Dairy Queen and Opa, to allow students to place an order and pay for it through the app. Then students working for DeliverUs (who get paid per delivery) would find them on campus and drop off the food.

The duo got a boost when they were invited to join the University’s Summer Incubator Program with Innovate Calgary. This gave them access to co-working spaces, mentorship and special programming – and the opportunity to grow out their team.

The group just finished a two-week beta of the app, which saw more than 200 downloads.

“I was delightfully surprised at how systematic they were about testing their concept,” said Mohammed Keyhani, faculty member at Haskayne School of Business. “It was heart-warming to see students implementing and seriously following the testing and feedback-heavy approach that I advocated in class.”

Given how busy student life is, and how crowded MacEwan Hall can get, Shojaei hopes the app will save time and stress.

“I’m an engineering student and last year I had six courses. During the day, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., my only break was an hour, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m,” Shojaei explained.

“The problem was, everyone else on campus had their break at the same time. So, if I wanted to eat in Mac Hall, I had to come down, spend time to find a seat – which is impossible – then save the spot, leave my bags unattended, wait in line for 20 minutes, buy food, come back, eat it and rush back to the engineering block for my next class.”

With the app, students can park out anywhere on campus and not have to worry about being late.