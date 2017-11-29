Artist behind plagiarized public artwork in Calgary blames 'misunderstanding'

The artist commissioned to produce a Calgary public art display, since removed due to backlash over photos used without consent, said he didn't mean to hurt anyone involved.

A UK comedian was surprised to see her face used in a $20,000 piece of Calgary public art this week without her consent.

Artist Derek Besant said he thought the photos were public domain when he first found them.

"When I received some torn out pages from a handout flyer with these faces, my impression was they were already public domain," he told Metro in an email statement. "Therefore, I thought they could be collage as backgrounds to be further interrupted with text elements for the 4th Street community art-site concept."

Besant added he wanted the project to represent strangers that could be from anywhere or any city.

"In no way did I ever mean to hurt anyone involved and I am extremely sorry that this is the result of my misunderstanding."

Comedian Bisha Ali noticed via Twitter that her face, and several others from the Edinburgh Fringe Fest brochure, were used in the public art project Snapshots, under the 4 Street underpass. The photos were blurred out with text played over them.