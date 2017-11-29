Calgary council approves $20.8 million boost to police force

Calgary city council voted to approve a $20.8 million budget increase for the Calgary Police Service Wednesday afternoon as its first vote in the budget.

The money came in two parts - $6.5 million to overcome cuts suggested by city administration, and $14.3 million for about 48 new hires and body-worn cameras.

Three councillors, George Chahal, Joe Magliocca and Druh Farrell, voted against the $6.5 million.

Coun. Chahal also voted against the $14.3 million, saying he thought all other city departments had found savings, and the police should, too.

In a written statement, Calgary Police Commission chair Brian Thiessen thanked Calgary city council for approving its ask.

“We realize that it was a difficult decision in this economic climate,” said Thiessen.