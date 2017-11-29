Calgary council approves $20.8 million boost to police force
Funding includes cash for body-worn cameras, more boots on the ground
Calgary city council voted to approve a $20.8 million budget increase for the Calgary Police Service Wednesday afternoon as its first vote in the budget.
The money came in two parts - $6.5 million to overcome cuts suggested by city administration, and $14.3 million for about 48 new hires and body-worn cameras.
Three councillors, George Chahal, Joe Magliocca and Druh Farrell, voted against the $6.5 million.
Coun. Chahal also voted against the $14.3 million, saying he thought all other city departments had found savings, and the police should, too.
In a written statement, Calgary Police Commission chair Brian Thiessen thanked Calgary city council for approving its ask.
“We realize that it was a difficult decision in this economic climate,” said Thiessen.
“However, we know that this increase is necessary to ensure that the service has sufficient resources to keep our city safe, and to prevent crime. This increase will help CPS respond to the priorities we’ve heard from citizens and the challenges facing public safety in Calgary.”