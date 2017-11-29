Calgary council approves police budget increase, chief wants more officers

Calgary's city council has approved a budget increase for the police service that will mean more boots on the street to fight crime.

Council approved $14.3 million for new recruits and body cameras for officers.

Chief Roger Chaffin made the request for more money on Monday, warning that police were dealing with more drug cases, vehicle thefts and violent crimes involving firearms.

Chaffin said he wants to hire 48 new officers.

He suggested that without the increase the level of service provided by police could not be maintained.

Brian Thiessen, chairman of the Calgary Police Commission, thanked council for approving the budget increase at a time when money is tight due to the sluggish economy.

"We realize that it was a difficult decision in this economic climate,” Thiessen said in a statement Wednesday.