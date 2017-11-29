Calgary police release new information about double-homicide from May

Calgary police have released new information about a brazen double-homicide from earlier this year in hopes of identifying two people who interacted with the prime suspect on the night of the murders.

The two victims, Anees Ismail Amr, 26, and Colin Brendan Reitberger, 23, were shot in the Real Canadian Superstore's parking lot on 130 Avenue and 48 Street S.E. just before 8 p.m. on May 21.

Amr and Reitberger, both from Calgary, died at the scene.

Police said Wednesday they believe Amr was not an intended target of the shooting.

Christian Joffre Ouellette is alleged to have shot the victims, who arrived at the parking lot in the same car, after driving up in a separate vehicle that detectives say was recovered shortly after the incident.

The 20-year-old man, also from Calgary, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder on June 8.

Investigators said they are still looking for a second vehicle and the identity of the driver that dropped Ouellette off at a gas station on 70 Freeport Blvd. N.E. after the murders.

The vehicle is described as a red Dodge Durango SLT, likely a 2004 to 2006 model, with a sunroof. No description of the driver is available.

After being dropped off, police allege Ouellette took a taxi from the gas station to Nose Hill Park, where another (unoccupied) vehicle was parked.

Investigators said Wednesday that while at the park, Ouellette had a conversation with a man, described as Caucasian with a goatee, who was driving a yellow Ford Escape.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this man and his vehicle so they can also speak with him.

Amr's mother, Ismail Amr, said in a statement that her son was an innocent victim.

"He was in the wrong place at the wrong time and has no ties to any drug groups in the city as some media outlets reported," Ismail said. "Unfortunately, he was murdered and now there are so many things that my son will never get to experience. My heart is broken and it will always be."

She pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

"Our family needs some sort of peace, we know it will not bring him back but we cannot sleep at night knowing that people who participated in his death and who have committed such a horrendous act are walking freely and getting away with his murder," Ismail said.

Earlier in the investigation, the Homicide Unit asked the public for help locating a man who police believed could have more information about the incident.

On Wednesday, police said they had spoken with William Kincade-Miller and are no longer looking to locate him.